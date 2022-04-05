Namal Rajapaksa leaves for Dubai

Namal Rajapaksa, who resigned from his portfolio as Minister of Sports on 3 April, had left for Dubai the same night, according to reliable sources.

His family (wife, son, and in-laws) had left for the Maldives on 2 April, according to information. Many Cabinet Ministers tendered their resignations in response to protesters calling for the President’s resignation, and the Sports Minister was one of those who did so ahead of many others.

Rajapaksa tweeted that he had informed the Secretary to the President of his resignation from all portfolios with immediate effect, “In hope that it may assist the President and the Prime Minister’s decision to establish stability for the people and the Government of Sri Lanka.”

“I remain committed to my voters, my party and the people of Hambantota,” he tweeted after tendering his resignation. It is alleged that the family would be proceeding to a Western country from Dubai.

(Source: Ceylon Today – By Sulochana Ramiah Mohan)