Namal Rajapaksa named SLPP Presidential Candidate
Posted by Editor on August 7, 2024 - 9:05 am
Namal Rajapaksa has been officially named the presidential candidate of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) for the upcoming Presidential Election in Sri Lanka.
Sagara Kariyawasam, General Secretary of the party, announced this at the SLPP headquarters in Nelum Mawatha, Battaramulla this morning (August 07).
The last nail in the coffin of the Medamulana clan.
What an end to a bunch of war heroes.
RW’s chances will sky-rocket with this stupidity.