Namal Rajapaksa named SLPP Presidential Candidate

August 7, 2024

Namal Rajapaksa has been officially named the presidential candidate of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) for the upcoming Presidential Election in Sri Lanka.

Sagara Kariyawasam, General Secretary of the party, announced this at the SLPP headquarters in Nelum Mawatha, Battaramulla this morning (August 07).