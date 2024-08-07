Aug 07 2024 August 7, 2024 August 7, 2024 1Comment Report Photo

Namal Rajapaksa named SLPP Presidential Candidate

Posted by Editor on August 7, 2024 - 9:05 am

Namal Rajapaksa

Namal Rajapaksa has been officially named the presidential candidate of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) for the upcoming Presidential Election in Sri Lanka.

Sagara Kariyawasam, General Secretary of the party, announced this at the SLPP headquarters in Nelum Mawatha, Battaramulla this morning (August 07).

