Namal says ‘No’ to stadium

Parliamentarian Namal Rajapaksa has questioned the timing of the decision to construct a new cricket stadium in Homagama citing that while infrastructure development is vital, it should not be a priority when the nation is undergoing a pandemic.

Rajapaksa tweeted, “while infrastructure development is vital for any sport, this should not have been a priority at a time like this. The authorities must always involve all stakeholders and get their opinion before taking the final decision.” Namal also mentioned that former Cricketer Mahela Jayawardena, who got caught up in a controversy on social media for his remarks over the construction of this stadium, had made a valid point.

“Mahela Jayawardena has a valid point and should be given serious thought to his remark. The authorities must always involve all stakeholders and get their opinion before taking the final decision.” he said.

(Source: Daily News)