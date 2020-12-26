A two-minute silence will be observed island-wide in Sri Lanka at 9.25 am this morning (26) to commemorate the thousands of people who died in the 2004 Tsunami, the Disaster Management Center (DMC) says.

Today marks the 16th anniversary of the 2004 Boxing Day Tsunami, one of the world’s deadliest and most destructive natural disasters, struck over 10 countries in the Indian Ocean.

In Sri Lanka, over 40,000 persons were killed and property worth several million rupees was destroyed by the Tsunami.