The National Audit Bill which was postponed several times was passed in Parliament yesterday without a vote.

The National Audit Bill is a key pledge of the Good Governance government which was to be adopted within the first 100 days of coming into power.

Deputy Speaker Ananda Kumarasiri notified Parliament that the National Audit Bill was passed with amendments.

The National Audit Commission, one of the independent commissions mentioned in the 19th amendment to the constitution will be established under this Bill.

