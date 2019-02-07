The ruling party says that the proposal on establishing a national government will not be presented to parliament today.

The decision was taken at a meeting held between the party leaders of UNF last night (06).

However, during in the party leaders meeting held yesterday (06), the ruling party had said that the proposal on the National government will be put forward for discussion today (07). This statement was met with opposition by the JVP and the opposition party.

A proposal on a national government was first put forward by the Leader of the House Laksham Kiriella on the 01st of this month.