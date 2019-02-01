Leader of the House Minister Lakshman Kiriella has presented a proposal on establishing a national government to the Parliament Secretary General in order to take steps to present it for Parliament’s approval.

The proposal states that whereas the UNP which obtained the highest number of seats in Parliament has formed a National Government, Parliament determines in terms of Article 46(4) of the Constitution of Sri Lanka that the number of Ministers in the Cabinet of Ministers shall not exceed 48 and the number of Ministers who are not Cabinet Ministers and the number of Deputy Ministers shall not exceed 45.