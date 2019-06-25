National Police Commission (NPC) has decided to entertain public complaints against the Police through the internet too.

“The programme will be launched at a ceremony held in Colombo under the patronage of Speaker Karu Jaysuriya,” a Police Commission official said.

He said the Police Commission Website had now been upgraded and modernised to enable it to entertain written, oral or video complaints through the internet.

This would enable the pubic to video instances of Police misconduct on misdemeanour’s and upload them to the Police Commission Website. This would also enable to see what action had been taken on such complaints by contacting 1960 on their mobile phone.

The Moratuwa University had provided technical support to this programme, funded by the International Organisation for Migrants.

(Source: Daily News – By Gayan Kumara Weerasinghe)