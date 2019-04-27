The National Thawheed Jamath (NTJ) and Jamathei Milathu Ibrahim (JMI) organizations have been banned in Sri Lanka under Emergency Regulations No.01 2019 by President Maithripala Sirisena.

Issuing a statement the President’s Media Division said the government has taken steps to confiscate all assets belonging to the organisations.

Furthermore the activities of other extremist groups within Sri Lanka will also be banned under Emergency Regulations No.01 2019.