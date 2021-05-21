Navy assists to douse fire onboard MV X-Press pearl ship

Sri Lanka Navy responding immediately to a distress call of fire erupted onboard a container ship ‘X-PRESS PEARL’ in the afternoon of 20th May 2021, promptly dispatched 02 Offshore Patrol Vessels, Sri Lanka Naval Ship (SLNS) Sagara, Sindurala and a Fast Attack Craft to the scene of fire.

Further 01 Tug from the Sri Lanka Ports Authority (SLPA) is engaged in firefighting efforts as of now. The container ship was at anchorage about 9.5 nautical miles northwest of Colombo harbour as the incident was reported.

The vessel which is registered under the flag of Singapore has carried 1486 containers with 25 tons of Nitric Acid, several other chemicals and cosmetics from the port of Hazira, India on 15th May 2021. The ship faced this unfortunate occurrence while at anchorage about 9.5 nautical miles off Colombo harbour, having arrived to the location on 19th May before its entry into the harbour. The distressed container ship has been manned by a crew of 25, who are Philippine, Chinese, Indian and Russian nationals.

Meanwhile, special team comprising Sri Lanka Navy and Ports Authority (SLPA) personnel got onboard the ship in the evening (20th) and inspected the situation onboard ship where they suspected that the fire was erupted due to a reaction to the chemicals being transported on the ship. Further, special teams of the Navy and Sri Lanka Coast Guard remain standby to respond to possible emergency situation and the SLPA tug is currently engaged to smother the flames erupted.

(Sri Lanka Navy)