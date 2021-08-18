Navy Ship leaves for India to bring medical oxygen

The Naval Ship ‘Shakthi’ left the Trincomalee harbour for the Port of Chennai, India last morning (17) for a shipment of medical grade oxygen to Sri Lanka.

The ship will take the delivery of the oxygen ordered from the Indian government, in order to maintain the required stocks for the treatment of COVID-19 patients in hospitals across the island. With a view to preventing possible delays in the ports in bringing the medical grade oxygen to the country, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa directed Navy Commander Vice Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne to make arrangements to transport those items by Sri Lanka Navy.

The Navy dispatched landing ship tanker SLNS Shakthi to the Chennai port yesterday, to take the freight home urgently.

The ship will arrive in Chennai port by today evening (18).

Further, the Navy will continue to go ahead with this service as required and stands ready at all times to apply itself at will, the Navy said in a statement.

(Source: Daily News)