A swift action plan is needed to save the children from the drug issue, says former President Mahinda Rajapaksa.

He points out that, now, the use of drugs has increased rapidly.

Also, the current government is trying to paint a false picture to the public regarding the economy of the country, former President stated.

He made these comments, yesterday (23), at an event organized by the Chinese embassy to mark the 91st Anniversary of the Founding of the People’s Liberation Army of China.

The event was attended by many including the Opposition Leader R. Sampanthan and former Defense Secretary Gotabhaya Rajapaksa.

