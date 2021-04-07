‘Nekath Seettuwa’ presented to the President

The ‘Nekath Seettuwa’, the table of Auspicious Times for this year’s Sinhala and Tamil New Year was presented to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the President’s House, yesterday (06) following ancient customs and traditions.

National Heritage, Performing Arts and Rural Arts Promotion State Minister Vidura Wickremanayake presented the ‘Nekath Seettuwa”, brought by the astrologer who came with a drummer in keeping with the ancient tradition, to the President.