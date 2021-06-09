New app for online classes soon – Namal

State Minister of Digital Technology and Entrepreneur Development Namal Rajapaksa says an application for school children to engage in online classes from their homes will be introduced in the next few weeks.

The State Minister said the app will be similar to Zoom and will be introduced with the support of the Sri Lanka Institute of Information Technology and the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission of Sri Lanka.

Rajapaksa was responding to a question raised by Tamil National Alliance Parliamentarian Shanakiyan Rasamanickam in the House yesterday.

MP Rasamanickam raised concerns over issues faced by the Ministry of Education and difficulties faced by students in attending online classes.

The MP requested the government to implement a free data system for students to attend virtual classes.

Responding, Minister Rajapaksa informed Parliament of the new application that will be accessible with free data charges for students.

