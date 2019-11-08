The Sri Lanka Army will move into a new Headquarters complex built (within the Defence Complex) in Sri Jayawardenapura, on Friday (08 November).

President Maithripala Sirisena will declare open the new Army HQ complex during a ceremony, today morning.

This new state of the art complex built with Army expertise will house all Directorates of the Army Headquarters which are, at present located in different places, under one roof.

Secretary to the Ministry of Defence, General (Retd) SHS Kottegoda WWV RWP RSP VSV USP ndc had made several inspection visits and held discussions with high ranking Army officers in previously to expedite and complete the construction work and the opening of the complex.

(M.O.D)