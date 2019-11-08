Nov 08 2019 November 8, 2019 November 8, 2019 NoComment by Administrator

New Army Headquarters Complex to be declared open today

Posted in

New Army Headquarters complex in Sri Lanka

The Sri Lanka Army will move into a new Headquarters complex built (within the Defence Complex) in Sri Jayawardenapura, on Friday (08 November).

President Maithripala Sirisena will declare open the new Army HQ complex during a ceremony, today morning.

This new state of the art complex built with Army expertise will house all Directorates of the Army Headquarters which are, at present located in different places, under one roof.

Secretary to the Ministry of Defence, General (Retd) SHS Kottegoda WWV RWP  RSP  VSV  USP ndc had made several inspection visits and held discussions with high ranking Army officers in previously to expedite and complete the construction work and the opening of the complex.

(M.O.D)

Share on FB