New Cabinet and State Ministers take oaths

The swearing-in ceremony for new 28 Cabinet ministers and 40 State Ministers commenced in Kandy at the Old King’s Court a short while ago, in the presence of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

The chairmen of District Coordinating Committee to 23 administrative districts were handed over their letters of appointment.

The newly appointed chairmen of District Coordinating Committee are as follows:

  1. Colombo – Pradeep Undugoda
  2. Gampaha – Sahan Pradeep Withana
  3. Kalutara – Sanjeewa Edirimanne
  4. Kandy – Wasantha Yapa Bandara
  5. Matale – Nalaka Bandara
  6. Nuwara Eliya – S.B. Dissanayake
  7. Galle – Sampath Atukorale
  8. Matara – Nipuna Ranawaka
  9. Hambantota – Upul Galappatti
  10. Jaffna – Angajan Ramanathan
  11. Kilinochchi – Douglas Devananda
  12. Trincomalee – Kapila Atukorale
  13. Kurunegala – Gunapala Rathnasekara
  14. Puttalam – Ashoka Priyantha
  15. Anuradhapura – H. Nandasena
  16. Polonnaruwa – Amarakeerthi Atukorale
  17. Badulla – Sudarshana Denipitiya
  18. Monaragala – Kumarasiri Ratnayake
  19. Ratnpaura – Akila Ellawala
  20. Kegalle – Rajika Wickremesinghe
  21. Vavuniya – L. Dileepan
  22. Mannar and Mullaitivu – Kader Masthan
  23. Ampara – D. Weerasinghe

Cabinet of Ministers

  1. Minister of Defence – President Gotabaya Rajapaksa
  2. Minister of Finance – Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa
  3. Minister of Urban Development & Housing – Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa
  4. Minister of Buddha Sasana, Religious & Cultural Affairs – Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa
  5. Minister of Education – Prof. G.L. Peiris
  6. Minister of Health – Pavithradevi Wanniarachchi
  7. Minister of Labour  – Nimal Siripala de Silva
  8. Minister of Foreign Affairs – Dinesh Gunawardena
  9. Minister of Transport – Gamini Lokuge
  10. Minister of Trade – Bandula Gunawardana
  11. Minister of Wild-life and Forest Conservation – C.B. Ratnayake
  12. Minister of Public Services, Provincial Council & Local Government – Janaka Bandara Tennakoon
  13. Minister of Fisheries – Douglas Devananda
  14. Minister of Mass Media – Keheliya Rambukwella
  15. Minister of Irrigation – Chamal Rajapaksa
  16. Minister of Power – Dullas Alahapperuma
  17. Minister of Highways – Johnston Fernando
  18. Minister of Industries – Wimal Weerawansa
  19. Minister of Environment – Mahinda Amaraweera
  20. Minister of Land – S.M. Chandrasena
  21. Minister of Water Supply – Vasudeva Nanayakkara
  22. Minister of Energy – Udaya Prabhath Gammanpila
  23. Minister of Plantation – Ramesh Pathirana
  24. Minister of Tourism – Prasanna Ranatunga
  25. Minister of Port and Shipping – Rohitha Abeygunawardena
  26. Minister of Youth & Sports – Namal Rajapaksa
  27. Minister of Justice – PC Ali Sabry
  28. Minister of Agriculture – Mahindananda Aluthgamage

State Ministers

  1. Chamal Rajapaksa – State Minister of Internal Security, Home Affairs & Disaster Management
  2. Priyankara Jayaratne – State Minister of Foreign Employment Promotions and Market Diversification
  3. Duminda Dissanayake – State Minister of Solar, Wind, Hydropower Generation Project Development
  4. Dayasiri Jayasekara – State Minister of Batik, Handloom, Textiles and Local Apparel Production
  5. Lasantha Alagiyawanna – State Minister of Cooperative Services, Marketing Development and Consumer Protection
  6. Sudarshani fernandopulle – State Minister of Prisons Reforms and Prisoners’ Rehabilitation
  7. Shehan Semasinghe – Samurdhi, Micro Finance, Self-Employment and Business Development
  8. Vidura Wickramanayake – National Heritage, Performing Arts and Folk Art Promotion
  9. Arundika Fernando – State Minister of Coconut, Kithul, Palmyra and Rubber Crop Promotion & Related Export Diversification
  10. Nimal Lanza – State Minister of Rural roads and Infrastructure
  11. Jayantha Samaraweera – State Minister of Container Terminal, Port Facilities, Boats and Shipping Industries Development
  12. Roshan Ranasinghe – State Minister of Land Management Affairs, State Enterprise Lands and Property Development State Minister
  13. Sanath Nishantha – State Minister of Development of Rural and Regional Water Network
  14. Sarath Weerasekara – State Minister of Provincial Councils and Local Government
  15. Anuradha Jayaratne – State Minister of Rural Paddy Fields and Tanks, Reservoirs and Irrigation Development
  16. Piyal Nishantha – State Minister of Women and Child Affairs, Pre-School and Primary Education, School Infrastructure and Education Services
  17. Kanaka Herath – State Minister of Tea Estate Plantation Crops and Tea Export Promotion
  18. Prasanna Ranaweera – State Minister of Cane, Brass, Clay, Furniture and Rural Industry
  19. D.V. Chanaka – State Minister of Aviation Services and Development of Export Zones
  20. Tharaka Balasuriya – Regional Cooperation
  21. Indika Anuruddha – Rural Housing and Construction
  22. Mohan de Silva – State Minister of Regulation of Fertilizer Production and Supply, Use of Chemical Fertilizer and Pesticides
  23. S. Viyalendran – State Minister of Professional Development in Postal Services and Media
  24. Thenuka Vidanagamage – State Minister of Rural and School Sports Infrastructure
  25. Sisira Jayakody – State Minister of Promotion of Indigenous Medicine, Development of Rural and Ayurvedic Hospitals
  26. Kanchana Wijesekara – State Minister of Fisheries, Freshwater, Fish, Multi-Day Fisheries and Fish Exports
  27. Wimalaweera Dissanayake – State Minister of Wildlife Conservation, Re-responsibility of Forest Resources
  28. D.B. Herath – State Minister of Livestock Farm Promotion and Dairy related Industries
  29. Shasheendra Rajapaksa – State Minister of Paddy and Grain, Carbonic Foods, Vegetables, Fruits, Chilies, Onions, Potatoes growth Promotion, Seed Production and High-tech Agriculture
  30. Nalakda Godahewa – Urban Development, Coast Conservation, Waste Disposal and Public Sanitisation
  31. Jeevan Thondaman – State Minister of Estate Houses and Community Infrastructure
  32. Seetha Arambepola – State Minister of Skills Development, Vocational Education, Research and Innovation
  33. Channa Jayasumana – State Minister of Pharmaceutical Production, Supply and Regulation
  34. Ajith Nivard Cabraal – State Minister of Finance and Capital Market and State Enterprise
  35. Vijitha Berugoda – State Minister of Dhamma Schools, Bikkhu Education, Piriven and Buddhist Universities
  36. Janaka Wakkumbura – State Minister of Development of Small Plantation Crops including Sugarcane, Maize, Cashew, Pepper, Cinnamon, Cloves, Betel
  37. Dilum Amunugama – State Ministry of Vehicle Regulation, Bus Transport Services and Railway Carriages and Motor Industries
  38. Lohan Ratwatte – State Ministry of Gem and Jewelry Industries
  39. Siripala Gamlath – State Minister of Mahaweli Irrigation canals and settlement infrastructure
