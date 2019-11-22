The new Cabinet of Ministers were sworn in before President Gotabaya Rajapaksa a short while ago.

The newly appointed Cabinet of Ministers is as follows:

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa – Minister of Finance, Economic Affairs, Policy Development, Buddha Sasana, Cultural, Water Supply and Urban Development.

Chamal Rajapaksa – Mahaweli & Agriculture, Trade

Dulles Alahapperuma – Education, Sports & Youth affairs

Douglas Devananda – Fisheries & Aquatic Resources

Pavithra Wanniarachchi – Health & Women affairs

Bandula Gunawardena – Higher Education

Nimal Siripala – Justice, Human Rights & Legal Reforms

Arumugam Thondaman – Community Empowerment & Estate Infrastructure

Dinesh Gunawardene – Foreign Affairs, Skills & Labour Development

Janaka Bandara – Public administration, Internal affairs, Provincial & local government