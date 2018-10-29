New Cabinet sworn in
The new Cabinet of Ministers was sworn in before President Maithripala Sirisena at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo, short while ago.
New Cabinet:
Mahinda Rajapaksa: Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs
Nimal Siripala de Silva: Minister of Transport and Civil Aviation
Dr. Sarath Amunugama: Minister of Foreign Affairs
Mahinda Samarasinghe: Minister of Ports and Shipping
Mahinda Amaraweera: Minister of Agriculture
Ranjith Siyambalapitiya: Minister of Power and Renewable Energy
Dr. Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe: Minister of Education and Higher Education
Wijith Wijayamuni Zoysa: Minister of Fisheries & Aquatic Resources Development and Rural Economic Affairs
Faiszer Musthapha: Minister of Provincial Councils, Local Government, and Sports
Douglas Devananda: Minister of Resettlement, Rehabilitation, Northern Development, & Hindu Religious Affairs
Arumugam Thondaman: Minister of Hill Country New Villages, Infrastructure and Community Development
Vasantha Senanayake: Minister of Tourism and Wildlife
State Ministers:
Suresh Vadivel: State Minister of Plantation Industries
Deputy Ministers:
Ananda Aluthgamage: Deputy Minister of Tourism and Wildlife
This article is being updated…