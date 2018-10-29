The new Cabinet of Ministers was sworn in before President Maithripala Sirisena at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo, short while ago.

New Cabinet:

Mahinda Rajapaksa: Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs

Nimal Siripala de Silva: Minister of Transport and Civil Aviation

Dr. Sarath Amunugama: Minister of Foreign Affairs

Mahinda Samarasinghe: Minister of Ports and Shipping

Mahinda Amaraweera: Minister of Agriculture

Ranjith Siyambalapitiya: Minister of Power and Renewable Energy

Dr. Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe: Minister of Education and Higher Education

Wijith Wijayamuni Zoysa: Minister of Fisheries & Aquatic Resources Development and Rural Economic Affairs

Faiszer Musthapha: Minister of Provincial Councils, Local Government, and Sports

Douglas Devananda: Minister of Resettlement, Rehabilitation, Northern Development, & Hindu Religious Affairs

Arumugam Thondaman: Minister of Hill Country New Villages, Infrastructure and Community Development

Vasantha Senanayake: Minister of Tourism and Wildlife

State Ministers:

Suresh Vadivel: State Minister of Plantation Industries

Deputy Ministers:

Ananda Aluthgamage: Deputy Minister of Tourism and Wildlife

