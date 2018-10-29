Oct 29 2018 October 29, 2018 October 29, 2018 NoComment by Administrator

New Cabinet sworn in

Sri Lanka Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa with Sri Lanka President Maithripala Sirisena

The new Cabinet of Ministers was sworn in before President Maithripala Sirisena at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo, short while ago.

New Cabinet:

Mahinda Rajapaksa: Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs

Nimal Siripala de Silva: Minister of Transport and Civil Aviation

Dr. Sarath Amunugama: Minister of Foreign Affairs

Mahinda Samarasinghe: Minister of Ports and Shipping

Mahinda Amaraweera: Minister of Agriculture

Ranjith Siyambalapitiya: Minister of Power and Renewable Energy

Dr. Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe: Minister of Education and Higher Education

Wijith Wijayamuni Zoysa: Minister of Fisheries & Aquatic Resources Development and Rural Economic Affairs

Faiszer Musthapha: Minister of Provincial Councils, Local Government, and Sports

Douglas Devananda: Minister of Resettlement, Rehabilitation, Northern Development, & Hindu Religious Affairs

Arumugam Thondaman: Minister of Hill Country New Villages, Infrastructure and Community Development

Vasantha Senanayake: Minister of Tourism and Wildlife

State Ministers:

Suresh Vadivel: State Minister of Plantation Industries

Deputy Ministers:

Ananda Aluthgamage: Deputy Minister of Tourism and Wildlife

 

This article is being updated…