New COVID strategy, more jabs needed – Ranil

There is a need to formulate a new programme to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and to bring down more vaccines into the country, UNP Leader Ranil Wickremesinghe said yesterday (23). According to Wickremesinghe the country is in need of 30 million vaccines, which is impossible to receive by the end of this year.

“People who have received the first dose of Oxford AstraZeneca COVISHIELD should be given the second dose. The Government must ensure that the vaccines necessary for these people is purchased while simultaneously trying to bring in more vaccines,” Wickremesinghe said.

He added that the first thing the Government must do is to seek medical advice on how they can prevent the further spread of the virus. “Do not sacrifice people’s lives by focusing on the economy. If USD 200 million was invested by Sri Lanka last November, there would not have been a vaccination shortage in the country,” he said. He criticised the Government’s initial decision to allow Indian tourists into country which worsened the pandemic and added that it is clear that the Government is only concerned on increasing foreign exchange.

“If we must close the country and give relief to the people who need relief,” he added. He requested President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to not take the Cabinet lightly and exercise his powers to make necessary plans that will control the spread of COVID19.

(Source: Ceylon Today)