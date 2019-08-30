All party leaders have unanimously approved the draft Constitution of the proposed new United National Front alliance that would be led by the UNP to contest the Presidential elections and the Presidential Candidate will be announced on the day the alliance is formed, Health, Nutrition and Indigenous Medicine Minister Rajitha Senaratne announced yesterday.

Addressing the media at Temple Trees, Minister Senaratne said that a meeting between the leaders of the constituent parties of the United National Front was held under the auspices of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on Tuesday (27) night at Temple Trees.

The Minister said the meeting was attended by UNP Deputy Leader Sajith Premadasa, UNP Assistant Leader Ravi karunanayake, UNP General Secretary Akila Viraj Kariyawasam, UNP Chairman Kabir Hashim, former Chairman Malik Samarawickrema, Minister Rajitha Senaratne, JHU Leader Minister Patali Champika Ranawaka, SLMC Leader Rauf Hakeem, All Ceylon Makkal Congress Party Leader Rishad Bathiudeen, DLF Leader Mano Ganesan and NUW Leader Palani Digambaram. During Tuesday’s meeting, the Constitution-making process of the proposed UNP led alliance was finalized by the party leaders, Senaratne said.

“According to the draft Constitution, the Secretary of the coalition shall be a person nominated by the UNP and appointed by the Leadership Council. The Secretariat of the front shall be an independent location decided by the Leadership Council. Parliamentary or any other election in order to accommodate the alliance partners as electoral organizers with the agreement of the UNP.” said the Minister.

A committee headed by Minister Rajitha Senaratne had been appointed by the Prime Minister at the Tuesday meeting for the formulation of policies and principals of the proposed new alliance. The committee consisting of Minister Patali Champika Ranawaka, State Minister Mano Ganeshan, SLMC Deputy Secretary General Nizam Kariyappar, All Ceylon Makkal Congress Party Leader Rishad Bathiudeen, UNP Chairman Kabir Hashim and UNP General Secretary Akila Viraj Kariyawasam.

(Source: Daily News – By Ishara Mudugamuwa)