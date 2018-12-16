The UNF Government, after re-assuming duties will review dozens of appointments and promotions granted during the seven week period after the removal of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, former Home Affairs Minister Vajira Abeywardena said.

He said that, in keeping with the court rulings this week, they would take action to remove officials who had been illegally appointed to positions replacing those who had been legally appointed.

In key institutions, dozens of officials were removed from their posts or were forced to leave after October 26 due to intimidation from trade union members.

Former Prime Minister’s Secretary Saman Ekanayaka was sacked a day after the removal of Mr Wickremesinghe while several other appointments were made without removing the existing officials.

Mr Abeywardena said that, after studying the cases, they may be compelled to take legal action against officials who carried out illegal orders from politicians or acted on their own to carry out illegal actions such as transfers and new appointments.

Meanwhile, some of the officials appointed after Mahinda Rajapaksa took over as Prime Minister already started vacating their positions yesterday.

(Source: Sunday Times)