New Governors sworn in
New Governors appointed for five provinces were sworn in before President Maithripala Sirisena at the Presidential Secretariat, today (04).
Mr. Azad Sally– Western Province
Mr. Satendra Maithri Gunaratne- Central Province
Mr. Sarath Ekanayake- North Central Province
Mr. Peshala Jayarathna Bandara- North Western Province
Mr. M. L. A. M. Hizbullah- Eastern Province
The Secretary to the President Mr. Udaya R. Seneviratne was also present on this occasion.
(President’s Media)