New Governors appointed for five provinces were sworn in before President Maithripala Sirisena at the Presidential Secretariat, today (04).

Mr. Azad Sally– Western Province

Mr. Satendra Maithri Gunaratne- Central Province

Mr. Sarath Ekanayake- North Central Province

Mr. Peshala Jayarathna Bandara- North Western Province

Mr. M. L. A. M. Hizbullah- Eastern Province

The Secretary to the President Mr. Udaya R. Seneviratne was also present on this occasion.

(President’s Media)