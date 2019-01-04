Jan 04 2019 January 4, 2019 January 4, 2019 NoComment by Administrator

New Governors sworn in

New Governors sworn in before President of Sri Lanka Maithripala Sirisena

New Governors appointed for five provinces were sworn in before President Maithripala Sirisena at the Presidential Secretariat, today (04).

Mr. Azad Sally– Western Province

Mr. Satendra Maithri Gunaratne- Central Province

Mr. Sarath Ekanayake- North Central Province

Mr. Peshala Jayarathna Bandara- North Western Province

Mr. M. L. A. M. Hizbullah- Eastern Province

The Secretary to the President Mr. Udaya R. Seneviratne was also present on this occasion.

(President’s Media)