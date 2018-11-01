More cabinet ministers were sworn in at the Presidential Secretariat before President Maithripala Sirisena a short while ago.

The ministers are,

CABINET MINISTERS

Duminda Dissanayake appointed as Minister of Irrigation, Water Resources and Disaster Management Dayasiri Jayasekara appointed as Minister of Skills Development and Vocational Training Ministry of Defence, Law and Order and Youth Affairs falls under President Maithripala Sirisena

STATE MINISTERS

Piyasena Gamage appointed as State Minister of Youth, Women & Child Affairs Lakshman Seneviratne appointed as the new State Minister of Defense M.L.A.M. Hizbullah appointed as the State Minister of Highways and Road Development Mohan Lal appointed as State Minister of Education and Higher Education Shriyani Wijeywickrama appointed as the State Minister of Provincial Councils & Local Government And Sports

DEPUTY MINISTERS