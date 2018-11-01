Nov 01 2018 November 1, 2018 November 1, 2018 NoComment by Administrator

New ministers sworn in

Government of Sri Lanka

More cabinet ministers were sworn in at the Presidential Secretariat before President Maithripala Sirisena a short while ago.

The ministers are,

CABINET MINISTERS

  1. Duminda Dissanayake appointed as Minister of Irrigation, Water Resources and Disaster Management
  2. Dayasiri Jayasekara appointed as Minister of Skills Development and Vocational Training
  3. Ministry of Defence, Law and Order and Youth Affairs falls under President Maithripala Sirisena

STATE MINISTERS

  1. Piyasena Gamage appointed as State Minister of Youth, Women & Child Affairs
  2. Lakshman Seneviratne appointed as the new State Minister of Defense
  3. M.L.A.M. Hizbullah appointed as the State Minister of Highways and Road Development
  4. Mohan Lal appointed as State Minister of Education and Higher Education
  5. Shriyani Wijeywickrama appointed as the State Minister of Provincial Councils & Local Government And Sports

DEPUTY MINISTERS

  1. Angajan Ramanathan sworn in as Deputy Minister of Agriculture
  2. Manusha Nanayakkara sworn in as the Deputy Minister of Labor and Foreign Employment
  3. Sarathi Dushmantha sworn in as Deputy Minister of Justice and Prison Reforms
  4. Nishantha Muthuhetti appointed as Deputy Minister of Ports and Shipping
  5. Kader Masthan appointed as Deputy Minister of Resettlement and Rehabilitation
  6. Indika Bandaranayake sworn in as Deputy Minister of Housing and Urban Development.