New ministers sworn in
Posted in Local News
More cabinet ministers were sworn in at the Presidential Secretariat before President Maithripala Sirisena a short while ago.
The ministers are,
CABINET MINISTERS
- Duminda Dissanayake appointed as Minister of Irrigation, Water Resources and Disaster Management
- Dayasiri Jayasekara appointed as Minister of Skills Development and Vocational Training
- Ministry of Defence, Law and Order and Youth Affairs falls under President Maithripala Sirisena
STATE MINISTERS
- Piyasena Gamage appointed as State Minister of Youth, Women & Child Affairs
- Lakshman Seneviratne appointed as the new State Minister of Defense
- M.L.A.M. Hizbullah appointed as the State Minister of Highways and Road Development
- Mohan Lal appointed as State Minister of Education and Higher Education
- Shriyani Wijeywickrama appointed as the State Minister of Provincial Councils & Local Government And Sports
DEPUTY MINISTERS
- Angajan Ramanathan sworn in as Deputy Minister of Agriculture
- Manusha Nanayakkara sworn in as the Deputy Minister of Labor and Foreign Employment
- Sarathi Dushmantha sworn in as Deputy Minister of Justice and Prison Reforms
- Nishantha Muthuhetti appointed as Deputy Minister of Ports and Shipping
- Kader Masthan appointed as Deputy Minister of Resettlement and Rehabilitation
- Indika Bandaranayake sworn in as Deputy Minister of Housing and Urban Development.