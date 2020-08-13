New Secretaries have been appointed to 25 Cabinet Ministries today (13), stated President’s Media Division issuing a press release.

The new Ministry Secretaries were handed their letters of appointment by President Rajapaksa at the Presidential Secretariat this evening.

It is noteworthy that Dr. Anil Jasinghe has been appointed as the Secretary to the Ministry of Environment. Jasinghe has been serving as the Director-General of Health Services.

Meanwhile, Major General (Retd.) Kamal Gunaratne, and Admiral (Retd.) Jayanath Colombage have been appointed to their previous portfolios.

The newly appointed Ministry Secretaries are as follows:

Secretary to the Cabinet: W.M.D.J. Fernando Ministry of Highways: R.W.R. Pemasiri Ministry of Finance: S. R. Attygalle Ministry of Public Services, Provincial Councils and Local Government: J. J. Rathansiri Ministry of Mass Media: Jagath P. Wijeweera Ministry of Plantations: Ravindra Hewawitharana Ministry of Irrigation: Anura Dissanayake Ministry of Industries: W. A. Chulananda Perera Ministry of Power: Wasantha Perera Ministry of Tourism: S. Hettiarachchi Ministry of Land: R. A. A. K. Ranawaka Ministry of Labor: N. P. D. U. K. Mapa Pathirana Ministry of Fisheries: R. M. I. Ratnayake Ministry of Defense: Major General (Retd.) Kamal Gunaratne Ministry of Wildlife and Forest Conservation: M. K. B. Harischandra Ministry of Transport: N. B. Monty Ranatunga Ministry of Water Supply: Dr. Priyath Bandu Wickrama Ministry of Trade: J. M. B. Jayawardena Ministry of Health: Major General Sanjeewa Munasinghe Ministry of Agriculture: Major General (Retd.) A.K. Sumedha Perera Ministry of Youth and Sports: Anuradha Wijekoon Ministry of Energy: K. D. R. Olga Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Admiral (Retd.) Jayanath Colombage Ministry of Environment: Dr. Anil Jasinghe Ministry of Education: Prof. Kapila Perera Ministry of Urban Development and Housing: Sirinimal Perera

(Source: Ada Derana)