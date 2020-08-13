Aug 13 2020 August 13, 2020 August 13, 2020 NoComment by Administrator

New Ministry Secretaries appointed

Posted in

Dr. Anil Jasinghe and President Gotabaya Rajapaksa

New Secretaries have been appointed to 25 Cabinet Ministries today (13), stated President’s Media Division issuing a press release.

The new Ministry Secretaries were handed their letters of appointment by President Rajapaksa at the Presidential Secretariat this evening.

It is noteworthy that Dr. Anil Jasinghe has been appointed as the Secretary to the Ministry of Environment. Jasinghe has been serving as the Director-General of Health Services.

Meanwhile, Major General (Retd.) Kamal Gunaratne, and Admiral (Retd.) Jayanath Colombage have been appointed to their previous portfolios.

The newly appointed Ministry Secretaries are as follows:

  1. Secretary to the Cabinet: W.M.D.J. Fernando
  2. Ministry of Highways: R.W.R. Pemasiri
  3. Ministry of Finance: S. R. Attygalle
  4. Ministry of Public Services, Provincial Councils and Local Government: J. J. Rathansiri
  5. Ministry of Mass Media: Jagath P. Wijeweera
  6. Ministry of Plantations: Ravindra Hewawitharana
  7. Ministry of Irrigation: Anura Dissanayake
  8. Ministry of Industries: W. A. Chulananda Perera
  9. Ministry of Power: Wasantha Perera
  10. Ministry of Tourism: S. Hettiarachchi
  11. Ministry of Land: R. A. A. K. Ranawaka
  12. Ministry of Labor: N. P. D. U. K. Mapa Pathirana
  13. Ministry of Fisheries: R. M. I. Ratnayake
  14. Ministry of Defense: Major General (Retd.) Kamal Gunaratne
  15. Ministry of Wildlife and Forest Conservation: M. K. B. Harischandra
  16. Ministry of Transport: N. B. Monty Ranatunga
  17. Ministry of Water Supply: Dr. Priyath Bandu Wickrama
  18. Ministry of Trade: J. M. B. Jayawardena
  19. Ministry of Health: Major General Sanjeewa Munasinghe
  20. Ministry of Agriculture: Major General (Retd.) A.K. Sumedha Perera
  21. Ministry of Youth and Sports: Anuradha Wijekoon
  22. Ministry of Energy: K. D. R. Olga
  23. Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Admiral (Retd.) Jayanath Colombage
  24. Ministry of Environment: Dr. Anil Jasinghe
  25. Ministry of Education: Prof. Kapila Perera
  26. Ministry of Urban Development and Housing: Sirinimal Perera

(Source: Ada Derana)

Share on FB