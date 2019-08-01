Controller General of Immigration and Emigration, R. M. P. S. B. Rathnayake yesterday said a new passport was issued to former Defence Secretary Gotabhaya Rajapaksa on May 7 this year.

However, he said the issuance of passport doesn’t necessarily mean a citizen has or has not renounced their dual citizenship.

Earlier, Mr. Rajapaksa said he was issued a new passport by the Immigration and Emigration Department after his dual-citizenship was renounced.

(Source: Daily Mirror)