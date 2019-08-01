New passport issued to Gota on May 7: Immigration Chief
Posted in Local News
Controller General of Immigration and Emigration, R. M. P. S. B. Rathnayake yesterday said a new passport was issued to former Defence Secretary Gotabhaya Rajapaksa on May 7 this year.
However, he said the issuance of passport doesn’t necessarily mean a citizen has or has not renounced their dual citizenship.
Earlier, Mr. Rajapaksa said he was issued a new passport by the Immigration and Emigration Department after his dual-citizenship was renounced.
(Source: Daily Mirror)
Yeah, that is not surprising.
He has been a dual citizen of SL and US for a while.