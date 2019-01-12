Minister of Sports Harin Fernando says a new programme will be executed in future for the development of sports.

Speaking to media in Badulla Minister Fernando said athletes should be granted opportunities regardless of wins or losses.

The Minister said opportunities must be given to a sportsman adding that they must not be demotivated by making changes.

He noted that if a sportsman doesn’t play well on one day he’s sent home the next day as the demand is high in the world.

The Sports Minister said the government plans to launch a new programme for sports along with the sports fund, a Sports Act, a method to support sportsmen and a programme to provide nutrients to sportsmen through sports clubs and organisations.

