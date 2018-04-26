Apr 26 2018 April 26, 2018 April 26, 2018 NoComment by Administrator

New SLFP District & Electorate Organizers appointed

Mr. Ajith Basnayake has been appointed as the organizer of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party for Gampaha Electorate and he received his appointment letter  from the President Maithripala Sirisena at the President’s Official Residence today (26).

Also, Mr. Chaminda Kumara Sudusinghe has been appointed as the District organizer of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party for Colombo District.

He received his appointment letter from the President Maithripala Sirisena at the President’s Official Residence today.

(President’s Media)