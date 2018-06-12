New State and Deputy Ministers sworn in
Posted in Local News
Two new State Ministers and five Deputy Ministers were sworn in before President Maithripala Sirisena at the Presidential Secretariat, today.
The list of new ministers is as follows:
State Ministers
- Ranjith Aluwihare – Minister of Tourism Development and Christian Religious Affairs
- Lucky Jayawardena – Minister of Hill Country New Villages, Infrastructure and Community Development
Deputy Ministers
- Ajith Mannapperuma – Deputy Minister of Environment
- Angajan Ramanathan – Deputy Minister of Agriculture
- Cader Mastan – Deputy Minister of Rehabilitation, Resettlement, Northern Development and Hindu Religious Affairs
- Edward Gunasekara – Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs and Wayamba Development
- Nalin Bandara Jayamaha – Deputy Minister of Public Administration and Management and Law and Order
Who made sure that these 7 parliamentarians are not on the Swindler’s List of 168?
Can someone please verify from Arjuna A by calling Welikada prisons?