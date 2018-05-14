Mass Media Minister Mangala Samaraweera today appointed four Chairmen to state media institutions with immediate effect.

Inoka Sathyangani has been appointed as Chairperson of Rupavahini Corporation while Siddi Mohamed Farook has been appointed Chairman of the Sri Lanka Broadcasting Corporation.

Meanwhile Thilaka Jayasundera has been appointed as the new chairperson of ITN.

The newly appointed chairpersons are as follows: