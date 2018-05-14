New state media heads appointed
Posted in Local News
Mass Media Minister Mangala Samaraweera today appointed four Chairmen to state media institutions with immediate effect.
Inoka Sathyangani has been appointed as Chairperson of Rupavahini Corporation while Siddi Mohamed Farook has been appointed Chairman of the Sri Lanka Broadcasting Corporation.
Meanwhile Thilaka Jayasundera has been appointed as the new chairperson of ITN.
The newly appointed chairpersons are as follows:
- Sri Lanka Rupavahini Corporation (SLRC) – Inoka Sathyangani
- Independent Television Network (ITN) – Thilaka Jayasundera
- Sri Lanka Broadcasting Corporation (SLBC) – Siddi Mohamed Farook
- SELACINE Television Institution – Uma Rajamanthri