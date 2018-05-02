Eight State Ministers and ten Deputy Ministers were sworn in by President Maithripala Sirisena at the Presidential Secretariat this morning.

State Ministers:

Palitha Range Bandara – State Minister of Minister of Irrigation and Water Resources Management and Disaster Management

Dilip Wedaarachchi – State Minister of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Development and Rural Economy

M.L.A.M. Hizbullah – State Minister of Highways and Road Development

Mohan Lal Grero – State Minister of Higher Education and Cultural Affairs

A.D. Champika Premadasa – State Minister of Plantation Industries

Lakshman Senewiratne – State Minister of Public Administration and Management, and Law and Oder

Sriyani Wijewickrama – State Minister of Sports, Provincial Councils and Local Government

Weerakumara Dissanayake – State Minister of Mahaweli Development

Deputy Ministers:

Karunarathna Paranawithana – Deputy Minister of Science, Technology and Research, Skills Development and Vocational Training, and Hill Country Heritage

Ameer Ali Shihabdeen – Deputy Minister of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Development and Rural Economy

Dunesh Gankanda – Deputy Minister of Lands and Parliamentary Reforms

Ranjan Ramanayake – Deputy Minister of Social Empowerment

Sarathie Dushmantha – Deputy Minister of Justice and Prison Reforms

Palitha Kumara Thewarapperuma – Deputy Minister of Sustainable Development, Wildlife and Regional Development

Manusha Nanayakkara – Deputy Minister of Telecommunication, Digital Infrastructure and Foreign Employment

Muthu Sivalingam – Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs and Wayamba Development

Seyed Ali Zahir Moulana – Deputy Minister of National Integration, Reconciliation and Official Languages

H.M.M. Harees – Deputy Minister of Public Enterprise and Kandy Development

This article is being updated…