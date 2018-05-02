New State Ministers and Deputy Ministers sworn in
Eight State Ministers and ten Deputy Ministers were sworn in by President Maithripala Sirisena at the Presidential Secretariat this morning.
State Ministers:
Palitha Range Bandara – State Minister of Minister of Irrigation and Water Resources Management and Disaster Management
Dilip Wedaarachchi – State Minister of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Development and Rural Economy
M.L.A.M. Hizbullah – State Minister of Highways and Road Development
Mohan Lal Grero – State Minister of Higher Education and Cultural Affairs
A.D. Champika Premadasa – State Minister of Plantation Industries
Lakshman Senewiratne – State Minister of Public Administration and Management, and Law and Oder
Sriyani Wijewickrama – State Minister of Sports, Provincial Councils and Local Government
Weerakumara Dissanayake – State Minister of Mahaweli Development
Deputy Ministers:
Karunarathna Paranawithana – Deputy Minister of Science, Technology and Research, Skills Development and Vocational Training, and Hill Country Heritage
Ameer Ali Shihabdeen – Deputy Minister of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Development and Rural Economy
Dunesh Gankanda – Deputy Minister of Lands and Parliamentary Reforms
Ranjan Ramanayake – Deputy Minister of Social Empowerment
Sarathie Dushmantha – Deputy Minister of Justice and Prison Reforms
Palitha Kumara Thewarapperuma – Deputy Minister of Sustainable Development, Wildlife and Regional Development
Manusha Nanayakkara – Deputy Minister of Telecommunication, Digital Infrastructure and Foreign Employment
Muthu Sivalingam – Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs and Wayamba Development
Seyed Ali Zahir Moulana – Deputy Minister of National Integration, Reconciliation and Official Languages
H.M.M. Harees – Deputy Minister of Public Enterprise and Kandy Development
This article is being updated…