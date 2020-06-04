New task Force violates the Constitution – Kiriella

Former Minister Lakshman Kiriella says the newly appointed Presidential Task Force under the leadership of Secretary of Defence, Commanders of the Tri-Forces and the Acting Inspector General of Police violates the Constitution.

Speaking at a media briefing in Colombo today Kiriella said according to the gazette issued pertaining to the appointment of a Presidential Task Force to build a secure country, disciplined, virtuous and lawful society, state sector employees will fall under the purview of the Task Force.

Kiriella said the country is heading towards a military rule and noted that the state service was an independent body directed by the Public Service Commission.

He claimed the sector falling under the purview of the Tri-Forces leaders was unconstitutional.

Kiriella added according to the hierarchy protocol of the country, the Secretary of a Ministry has higher authority than a Forces Commander.

However, the former MP claimed the gazette overturns this chain of command.

On a separate note Former MP Kiriella pointed out that quarantine regulations were ignored recently, adding that many politicians have violated curfew regulations and charged that more than 50,000 citizens however have been arrested for violating curfew.

The Former Minister confirmed that the present government turns a blind eye to the violation of common laws by politicians.

