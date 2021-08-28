New visa fees and fines effective in Sri Lanka have been announced

The Immigration and Emigration Department announced today that the visa fees and fines have been revised as per the new Immigration and Emigration Regulations issued on August 18, 2021 through an Extraordinary Gazette.

Accordingly, a foreigner staying in Sri Lanka without a valid visa or beyond the visa period will be charged a US $ 500 penalty in addition to the visa fee.

The visa fee for the first resident category, including investors, employees and students is US $200.

Online Tourist visa fee has been revised to US $20 for electronic payments and US $25 upon arrival for individuals visiting from SAARC countries.

Visa fees have also been revised for individuals arriving for business purposes.