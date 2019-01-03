New Zealand won the opening one-day international against Sri Lanka by 45 runs in Tauranga today.

New Zealand, electing to bat first, made 371 for seven with Martin Guptill making 138, Kane Williamson 76 and James Neesham a whirlwind 47 not out off just 13 deliveries.

Sri Lanka were all out with one over remaining for 326. Kusal Perera top-scored with 102 while Neesham took three for 38.

The second match in the three-match series is in Tauranga on Saturday.

(AFP)