Nightclubs, one way to attract young Indians to Sri Lanka – John Amaratunga
Tourism Development, Wildlife and Christian Religious Affairs Minister John Amaratunga yesterday urged the industry stakeholders to actively look at introducing activities to spice up the nightlife for tourists, so that more would be keen on visiting the country.
The Indian authorities have complained that there are not enough means of entertainment in the city of Colombo and outstation areas, he said.
“I’ve been telling the Hotels Association that they should start their night clubs. I don’t know why they are not doing it. This is one way of attracting younger Indian tourists to come to Sri Lanka,” the minister pointed out addressing the gathering.
Hotels in Sri Lanka operated nightclubs and bars up until a few years ago and halted operations after the government through a budget proposal imposed a levy of Rs.100,000 for every hour of bar operation.
The levy was imposed as a means to generate revenue for the government.
Yeah Yeah John,
In addition to the Night Clubs that you propose to attract young Indian Tourists, you should also encourage our beautiful Sinhala Buddhist lassies to frequent those Night Clubs so that the Young Indians can release most of their testosterone generated sexual energies on the Lassana kellas of Siri Lanka.
India already has Night Clubs and Red Light zones (in big Cites) or licensed brothels. May be the Honorable minister can arrange Sri Lanka women to stay naked in streets to attract tourist. What kind of retarded mentality this is?