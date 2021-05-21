Nine Grama Niladhari divisions in three districts isolated

Nine Grama Niladhari divisions in three districts have been placed under isolation with immediate effect, Army Commander General Shavendra Silva said.

Army Commander said Kiriwewa, Sevanagala, Bahirawa, Habarathnawela, Haburugala, Mahagama and Idikolapelessa in the Monaragala District were isolated as of this morning.

Meanwhile Palaly North in the Jaffna District and Kalmadu in the Batticaloa District were also placed under isolation.

The directive was issued due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in the respective areas.