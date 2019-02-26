Nine Indian fishermen who engaged in illegal fishing in Sri Lankan waters have been apprehended by Sri Lanka Navy personnel.

The fishermen and their boats were intercepted by a Fast Gun Boat attached to the Northern Naval Command during a patrol in the Northern seas North West of Delft island, on Monday (25).

Two dhows used by them have also been taken into naval custody.

Accordingly, the Indian fishermen who were brought to SLNS Uthtara, after a basic medical test, are due to be handed over to the office of the Fisheries Inspector in Jaffna for onward legal action.

(Sri Lanka Navy)