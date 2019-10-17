The Chairman of Avant-Garde Maritime Services Nissanka Senadhipathi, who had been staying in Singapore, was arrested upon his arrival in Sri Lanka.

The arrest was made at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

He was arrested following an arrest warrant issued against him by the Galle Magistrate for violating a travel ban imposed on him.

The Special High Court is to take up the case against him today.