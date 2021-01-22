NMRA approves emergency use of Oxford – AstraZeneca vaccine in Sri Lanka

National Medicines Regulatory Authority (NMRA) has granted the approval for emergency use of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine for Covid-19 infection in Sr Lanka, says State Minister Prof. Channa Jayasumana.

In April 2020, the Oxford University and AstraZeneca announced an agreement for development and distribution of the university’s potential recombinant adenovirus vaccine to prevent Covid-19 infection from SARS-CoV-2.

As per the agreement, AstraZeneca is responsible for development and worldwide manufacturing and distribution of the vaccine.

The vaccine has been developed by Jenner Institute and Oxford Vaccine Group from a weakened version of a common cold virus (known as an adenovirus) from chimpanzees. It contains the genetic material of SARS-CoV-2 spike protein.

After vaccination, the surface spike protein is produced. It primes the immune system to attack Covid-19 if the body later contracts the virus.

The United Kingdom became the first country to roll out Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine in the world. Its regulators had approved the vaccine on the 30th of December last year.