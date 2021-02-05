No adverse reactions after Astrazeneca COVID-19 vaccination: State Minister

State Minister Prof. Channa Jayasumana said there were no adverse reactions experienced by the people who received the jabs of Astrazeneca COVID-19 vaccines, apart from mild symptoms such as fever.

The Minister was responding to a query about reports that some health workers had experienced serious symptoms after being vaccinated. He said only mild symptoms were reported.

“There are reactions, but no adverse reactions. If we are bothered about them, we cannot carry out the vaccination programme,” he said.

(Source: Daily Mirror – By Kelum Bandara)