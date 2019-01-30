There has been no agreement with the United States of America to establish a US military camp within Sri Lanka, says Minister of Defence Ruwan Wijewardene.

The State Minister of Defence commented on the matter following his visit to the Abhimansala in Anuradhapura to call on injured veterans.

Although Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) on security have been signed with several countries, no MoUs have been signed with the USA as of yet, he pointed out.

He further said that the US has only expressed their interest in signing an agreement that is still under discussion adding that this affair will be carried out for several months.

State Minister Ruwan Wijewardene added that this could only be brought about following discussions between the two governments and that no country can forcefully come and set up an Army base and neither will they allow it.