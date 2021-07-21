No-Confidence Motion against Gammanpila ‘foolish move’ – Anura
Jathika Jana Balawegaya (JJB) Leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake, yesterday (20), said the SJB’s decision to move a No-Confidence Motion against Energy Minister Udaya Gammanpila was a politically ‘foolish one’ and a Media stunt.
Participating in the NCM debate in Parliament, Dissanayake said the SJB’s move would further strengthen the Government. “This is not politics. This is just a Media stunt. If those who moved this Motion had a slight idea about politics, they would not have presented this NCM. Why am I saying this? Gammanpila represents one faction of this government.
There are some other factions who are not pleased with them either politically or personally. We saw that ministers like Dayasiri Jayasekara and Vasudeva Nanayakkara openly spoke about that. We can understand their hints. Now what did the SJB do? They brought an NCM in that backdrop. Now, those who had started to speak about political conflicts in the Government will become silent.
The SJB by moving this motion made them silent. That is why we say that this is a politically foolish move. This is not politics. This is only a Media stunt,” he said.
(Source: Ceylon Today – By Gagani Weerakoon and Methmalie Dissanayake)
Why? The opposition politicians managed to waste quite a lot of public money talking vomit over two days, in the air conditioned comfort wasting electricity, fuel, polluting the planet and got paid for that from the public purse and also wasted the time of the people on the other side too. DEMO-(N)-CRECY!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Anura’s comment on NCM as a ‘foolish move’ & Namal thanking the opposition for bringing same is very correct. It gave a good opportunity for the ruling SLPP to re-confirm it’s 2/3 rd majority again in parliament ! Fmr PM Ranil also ( with all his experience) displayed his ignorance on parliamentary proceedings by bringing amendments to somebody else motion and speaker was very correct by advicing & rejecting it flatly .