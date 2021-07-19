No Confidence Motion against Minister Gammanpila in House today

Parliament will be meeting today and tomorrow to debate the No Confidence Motion (NCM) tabled by the Opposition against Energy Minister Udaya Gammanpila.

On both days Parliament will commence at 10am and sessions will continue until 5.30pm with lunch scheduled from 12.30pm to 1.30pm.

The first day’s debate will continue without time being allocated for oral questions.

The second day will commence at 10am and time has been allocated until 11am for oral questions. The vote is scheduled for 5.30pm on July 20.

Leader of the House Minister Dinesh Gunawardena however said that the government faction will vote to defeat the No Confidence Motion tabled by the Opposition against Energy Minister Udaya Gammanpila. Speaking to media over the Parliament debate scheduled for today on the motion, the Minister said the No Confidence Motion will be defeated.

Meanwhile, Environment Minister Mahinda Amaraweera said that the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) will not support the Samagi Jana Balawegaya’s (SJB) no-confidence motion against Energy Minister Udaya Gammanpila.He told the media that Gammanpila’s decision to increase fuel prices was not an independent decision, but it was taken on the recommendations of the Cabinet and President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

(Source: Daily News)