No-confidence motion against Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena handed over

Posted by Editor on March 5, 2024 - 1:40 pm

The no-confidence motion against Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena was handed over to Deputy Secretary-General of Parliament Chaminda Kularatne today (March 05).

It was handed over by Chief Opposition Whip Lakshman Kiriella, along with MPs Ranjith Madduma Bandara and Professor G.L. Peiris.

The motion was signed by 44 parliamentarians, including Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa, Chief Opposition Whip Lakshman Kiriella, and MPs Prof. G.L. Peiris, Rohini Kumari Wijeratne, Hesha Vithanage, Mano Ganesan, Rishad Bathiudeen, M.A. Sumanthiran, S.M. Marikkar, Ranjith Madduma Bandara, Thalatha Atukorale, Vijitha Herath, and Chandima Weerakkody.

The no-confidence motion alleges that the Speaker ignored the Supreme Court’s recommendations concerning Sections 13, 17, 20, 33(6), 34(1), 35(1), 21, 22, and 33 of the Online Safety Bill.

Abeywardena is also accused of allowing the Third Reading of the Online Safety Bill to pass without a vote and disregarding the Chief Opposition Whip’s call for a division at the Committee Stage.

Furthermore, the Opposition MPs pointed out that the Speaker had ‘unconstitutionally and unlawfully’ used his decisive vote to affirm the appointment of IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon when the other members of the Constitutional Council were divided on a tie regarding the matter.

It was reported that four members had voted in favor of the appointment while two voted against it and two others abstained.

However, considering the two abstentions as votes cast against, the Speaker had used his vote as the deciding vote to proceed with the appointment.