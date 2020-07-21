Leader of Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB)Sajith Premadasa says that his future Cabinet will not have any person against whom there is evidence relating to corruption, fraud and wastage.

He made this statement while taking part in the inauguration of the SJB’s election manifesto ahead of the next month’s Poll, at the Party’s head office in Colombo yesterday (20).

Premadasa further opined that necessary law will be passed regarding publishing assets and liabilities of all politicians on the internet annually.

He added the necessary powers to monitor it will be provided to the Bribery Commission as well.

(Source: Ceylon Today – By Ruwantha Nithulgaspitiya)