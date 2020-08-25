Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Chairman and Education Minister Prof. G.L.Peiris yesterday stressed that the government has not taken any decision to create a position of Deputy Prime Minister through a Constitutional Amendment.

He said that no discussion has taken place with regard to the creation of this position even though any position can be created through a Constitutional amendment.

Addressing a press conference at the SLPP headquarters at Battaramulla yesterday, Prof. Peiris said that investors lost confidence in the country and economy faced unprecedented setbacks as a result of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution.

He said that the country lost tremendous investment opportunities after the introduction of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution.

He added the 19th Amendment to the Constitution is a curse and it impedes economic development, security and democratic values.

SLFP General Secretary Dayasiri Jayasekera had told the media following a SLFP Central Committee meeting last Thursday that there was an agreement to offer a position to former President Maithripala Sirisena through a Constitutional amendment.

Jayasekera had said the SLFP Central Committee has also appointed a Committee to make proposals for a Constitutional amendment and Minister Nimal siripala De Silva has also been appointed as the Chairman of this Committee.

(Source: Daily News – By Nuwan Kodikara and Chandima Karunaratne)