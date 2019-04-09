Minister of Justice and prison Reforms Thalatha Atukorale says that she is not happy about Buddhist monks going to the courts let alone establishing a ‘Sanghadhikarana’ (a court for Buddhist monks).

She says that her party does not desire to take Buddhist monks to courts under the criminal law.

The Minister mentioned this attending a religious event in Ratnapura.

“We work for the betterment of Buddhism from our hearts. We do not work divided by sects. Our sect is Buddhism. There are many monks who do a great service even if we do not see them,” stated Atukorale.

“The Dhamma we speak must be instilled within our lives. We must live according to the five precepts taught by the Lord Buddha,” she added.

