No discussions on the candidate at the UNP group meeting
Non – cabinet Minister Dr. Harsha de Silva says that the Prime Minister said that he would discuss tomorrow with party seniors regarding the request 55 UNP MPs had made.
A letter signed by 55 MPs requesting that the Parliamentary group and the executive committee be called together within seven days for appointing a UNP presidential candidate was handed over to the Prime Minister yesterday.
Expressing his views to media yesterday after the government party group meeting Non-cabinet Minister Dr. Harsha de Silva said further that the Prime Minister had said that discussion about the subject would be held tomorrow.
(Source: Hiru News)
My dear Hon Dr Harsha,
Guess you should quit politics and go back to academia.
You are a terribly disastrous failure, my dear Harsha,
Nominating the Son of RP is like handing over the country to Killi Maharaj.
Dear Dr, thank you and good-bye.
Dear Dr,
What happened to the brain which you had?
Apperas to have dimmed over the years in Parliament.
Dr, you should go on a sabbatical from politics.
Your analysis apperas to be a bit wrought.