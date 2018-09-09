President Maithripala Sirisena says there is unnecessary concern in the country regarding the Presidential election and that even though some have made statements that the presidential election will be early, he will not in any way hold a presidential election before it is due.

President Sirisena also pointed out that he alone could decide on holding such an election.

He made these remarks addressing the SLFP Nivitigala Bala Mandala meeting held at the Nivitigala public fair premises, yesterday (08).

Expressing his views, the President further said that if SLPP and UNP overestimate their political power, that is a mistake and said that whatever value given by themselves to their parties no one could form a government without the support of the SLFP.

Political parties which emerge centering on individuals are temporarily and the country needs political movements with clear vision, the President pointed out. He stated that the SLFP which has a proper vision for the motherland is now moving forward successfully while strengthening its organizational structures.

Expressing his views further, the President said that according to the 19th amendment to the Constitution after the next presidential election the powers of the President will be limited and the key position of the government will be the post of Prime Minister and the discussion among the all who are in the political field should be selecting a better Prime Minister for the country but not concern about the next presidential election.

‘Even though whatever allegations were leveled against me by the political opponents, I will continue to fulfill the duties toward the country, much more than anyone done in the past,” he said.

He also said that he created an environment where a common man could reach the highest level while strengthening the democracy and vesting the superior powers of the Executive Presidency in the Parliament and no other leader in the world did so.

President Sirisena said that the true Bandaranaike policy and the policy of the SLPF is that and always the country needs those policies.

The President said that even though the main allegation against the SLFP is that it is joined with the UNP, it did so to fulfill some tasks which could not be fulfilled by the previous government and the President recalled that today the government was able to win the support of the international community and those cooperation is now using for the benefit of the country.

The President said that he is scheduled to address the UN Assembly in 24 th of this month and he is expected to made a new statement before the Assembly to free the security forces from the allegations leveled against them.

Expressing his views regarding the development activities of the Rathnapura district the President said that he will instruct the relevant authorities and the Police to allow the people to engage in gem mining using kooda cane-sacs in rivers and canals in the area from this week.

The President felicitating 10 senior members of the Rathnapura district SLFP and presented awards for them for their long period of contribution for the development of the SLFP.

Ministers Nimal Siripala de Silva, Vijith Wijayamuni Zoysa, State Minister Weerakumara Disanayake, Deputy Minister Lasantha Alagiyawanna, Nivitigala SLFP organizer Miyuru Bhashitha Liyanage, Jagath Pushpakumara, Athula Kumara Rahubadda and many other SLFP activists participated on this occasion.

(President’s Media)