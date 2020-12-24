The JVP charges the festive season bonus which has been granted to state sector employees every year in the past has been forfeited this year.

Speaking at a media briefing held at the JVP party headquarters Parliamentarian Vijitha Herath charged that even the Complementary Festival Loan Scheme which was introduced this year has become merely a ruse to deceive state sector workers.

He noted even the interest rate on the loan scheme was misleading and accused the government of burdening the people.

Meanwhile Herath also charged that the people have been greatly burdened due to a sharp rise in the prices of goods in comparison to November 2019.

He urged the government to reduce the prices of goods before the entire country rises up in protest at increasingly difficult living conditions.

He stressed goods such as Dhal, Coconut Oil, Sugar, Sprats, Coconuts have all risen exponentially, adding the government is pushing the people towards desperation.

Herath remarked that even despite the government refusing to grant fuel concessions, it has been unable to get the economy under control.

(Source: News Radio)