No inter-provincial bus services next week

There will be no inter-provincial bus services as the National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO) has not recommended resuming public transport service in this situation, Transport State Minister Dilum Amunugama said.

It was previously scheduled to run a selected few bus services between the provinces from tomorrow (June 28) to operate essential services.

However, following discussions with the head of NOCPCO Army Commander General Shavendra Silva, it has been decided to postpone the decision further, the State Minister said.

The State Minister is expecting a concrete decision from the Army Commander next week with regards to the resumption of public transport services across the provinces.